Nsoatreman FC has confirmed the appointment of Mohammed Gargo as the club’s new head coach ahead of the 2022/3 Ghana Premier League season.

The former Black Stars player has joined the newly-promoted side after penning a three-year deal that will see him stay at the club until the end of the 2024/25 season.

📋🗞️| OFFICIAL

We are happy to announce the signing of Coach MOHAMMED GARGO as our new head coach for the next 3 years💪⚽🏆🥇@SaddickAdams @ghanafaofficial @GhanaLeague @JoySportsGH pic.twitter.com/KNvNPgJ4bU — Nsoatreman FC/ DIVISION 1 ZONE 1 CHAMPIONS🏆 (@NsuatremanFC) July 12, 2022

Former head coach, Boniface Ayipah, steered the team to the top-flight after beating Tamale City in a Division One league Zone 1 playoff at the Accra Sports stadium.

However, with the former not possessing the needed coaching certificate to lead the team for next season, Gargo will take charge when the play in the GPL with Ayipah serving as the assistant coach.

Speaking to Joy Sports, the communications director of the club, Kofi Joel Gyempeh, said the decision to appoint the former BA United coach was due to his experience to help develop the players to compete for trophies in the near future.

“[After promotion] we realised we had a vision and a mission to lead Nsoatreman Football Club to compete keenly in Ghana Premier League, win the trophy and for that matter compete in CAF competitions like the Champions League and the Confederations Cup,” he stated.

“He [Mohammed Gargo] is a developmental coach who has the ability to develop players. We’ve seen how he developed players like Abdul Fatawu Issahaku, who has moved to Sporting Lisbon.

“He has also been a national team player and also played in the Italian Serie A and some Ghanaian clubs. So based on these credentials we realised he has the maturity to control the dressing room and lead us to the promised land,” he added.

Gargo has also had several stints with other local clubs including Okwawu United, African Stars and Steadfast FC.