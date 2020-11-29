On Friday November 26, Dr Anthony Nsiah-Asare, Presidential Advisor on Health, commissioned Dompa CHPS compound and handed over medical equipment to three health facilities in the Bosome Freho District: Asiwa, Nsuaem 11 and Dompa.

The medical equipment included vaccine storage refrigerators, refrigerator thermometers, examination beds, Blood Pressure monitors, bathroom weighing scale for home visit, weighing scale (hanging type with accessories for outreaches), delivery beds, midwife kits for emergency assistance, resuscitation sets for children and adults, glucometers with strips, hemoglobin meters with strips, trolley and the likes.

Present at the occasion were the Regional Director, Ashanti Regional Health Directorate, Dr Emmanuel Tinkorang, the New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate, Akwasi Darko Boateng, the District Chief Executive, Yaw Danso, the chiefs and community leaders.