Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Prof Peter Twumasi, is demanding ¢4,000,000 in damages in a defamation suit filed against two staff of NSA.

A writ sighted by LUV Sports reveals the plaintiff, Prof Peter Twumasi, is claiming seven separate reliefs after two staff of the Authority signed a petition to the NSA Board Chairman, asking the NSA boss to step aside for investigations into his conduct as Director-General.

In a seven-paged document dated 20th June 2022 titled; Petition against the Director General of the National Sports Authority, Prof. Peter Twumasi to step aside for thorough investigation, two staff of the authority, Kwame Baa Mensa and Edmond Appiah, who signed a petition, accused Prof Twumasi of poor leadership, misuse of state resources, receipt of double salaries, procurement breaches, conflict of interest in the award of contracts, abuse of office and award of contracts to ghost and non-existing companies.

But Prof. Twumasi deems the publication of the petition as malicious and reckless attempt to soil his reputation.

He, therefore, filed a suit at an Accra High Court on Thursday, June 30, 2022 demanding a number of reliefs including a sum of GHS 4,000,000 in damages.

The plaintiff claims against the defendants, jointly and severally as follows:

1. Damages in the sum of Four Million Ghana Cedis (GHS 4,000,000) for the defamatory statements recklessly and maliciously published by the defendants in the letter dated 20th June 2022.

2. Aggravated damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the said letter.

3. Exemplary damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the said letter.

4. Compensatory damages for the reckless and malicious publication of the said letter.

5. A retraction and unqualified apology by the defendants with the same prominence and circulation as the publication of the said letter.

6. An order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, assigns, workmen, principals, servants, assigns, allies or anyone claiming through or under them or upon their instructions, directions or support from further publication of any further false, derogatory, disparaging and or defamatory allegations and or material against the plaintiff.

7. Payment of all expenses and costs associated with and incurred by the plaintiff in this suit including lawyer’s fees.