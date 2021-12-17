The National Road Safety Authority (NSRA) has launched the ‘Stay Alive Campaign’ to sensitize drivers against overspeeding during the festive season.

The launch was held on Wednesday, December 15 with various stakeholders in the transport industry present at the Techiman main station.

Chief Superintendent of Police, Bono East Regional MTTD Commander, Daniel Oppong Asirifi has advised drivers to be extremely patient during this month and beyond, to minimize road accidents in the country.

Speaking to the media, he entreated the drivers to uphold the word ‘patience’ whenever they sit behind the steering wheel.

“A defensive driver is a driver indeed. He or she is the kind who can save situations in the event of a colleague driver or any other road user committing a mistake while on the road,” he told the media.

He classified Ghana among the first-five countries with the highest rate of motor accidents across the world.

Head of NRSA for Bono East region, Emanuel Acheampong, also warned drivers against bad practices like drunkenness, usage of hard drugs, overspeeding, non-compliance to road signs and regulations, non-maintenance of vehicles, and the use of inferior spare parts.

He added that these elements are the cause of the high statistics on road accidents in the country.

