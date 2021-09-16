National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, has alleged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is behind the public ridicule of controversial prophet, Rev. Isaac Owusu-Bempah.

He claimed the man of God has fallen out with the ruling party after he prophesied against Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s chances ahead of the 2024 general election.

“Owusu-Bempah has prophesied that Bawumia will never be president that is why they are showing him his smoothness level,” Mr Gyamfi said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

The Akufo-Addo government has earned the praise of many including members of the NDC for allowing the rule of law to work following the arrest of his bosom friend, Rev. Owusu-Bempah.

Many, including pastors, pleaded with government and the police to temper justice with mercy and release him.

But Mr Gyamfi said the action of the police is just a smokescreen to punish Mr Owusu-Bempah for speaking the truth.

What broke the camel’s back, he started, was when the controversial prophet decided to defend John Mahama’s ‘do or die’ comment.

“As for the NPP, when it suits them, they will worship you, but when you fall-out with them, they will sacrifice you and betray you,” the NDC National Communications Officer stated.

Mr Gyamfi stated unequivocally that, the NDC “will not sit down and make this government take credit for something it did not do.”

Play attached audio for more.