The Eastern Regional Youth Wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), says it will ensure an incident-free voters’ registration exercise slated to be carried out in late June by the Electoral Commission (EC) in the region.

The assertion by the Youth Wing is in response to statements of threats from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Mr Bernard Mornah (PNC National Chairman) to disrupt the exercise and visit mayhem on Ghanaians should the mass registration exercise be carried out by the EC.

The Youth Wing via a press release said, it shall in the spirit of the 1992 constitution, resist

any attempt by the NDC, its assigns or any organised group to disrupt or truncate or

compromise or halt the registration exercise of the EC in any part of the region.

