National Youth Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has disagreed with the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, over the compulsory vaccination to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

Henry Nana Boateng said the position taken by Mr Gyamfi about the compulsory vaccination is a threat to public health.

The NDC man was peeved about the Ghana Health Service’s (GHS) directive to vaccinate unvaccinated Ghanaians returning from abroad. Also, persons below 18 arriving in Ghana would be required to show their COVID-19 vaccination card.

The directive forms part of a review of the national COVID-19 preventive protocol instituted at the Kotoka International Airport to limit the importation of COVID-19 in the wake of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

But this position, according to Mr Gyamfi, is reprehensible and an affront to the 1992 Constitution. He has since started a campaign dubbed: ‘My body My choice’ to kick against compulsory vaccination.

However, Mr Boakye on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Friday expressed shock at the position taken by his colleague.

Given the chaos and damage caused by the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic, he could not fathom why a highly educated person like Mr Gyamfi could wage such a campaign.

“Have we soon forgotten how we were also locked up and frightened by this pandemic? I’m surprised Sammy Gyamfi is saying this. For me I am for compulsory vaccination,” he stressed.

Mr Boakye cited how he lost his aunty and husband to COVID-19 because there was no vaccine available to buttress his point.

“Some of us have lost loved ones to COVID; if the vaccine was around, they could have survived,” the NPP youth leader bemoaned.

Mr Boakye appealed to Ghanaians to ignore the vile campaign by Mr Gyamfi and get vaccinated to stay alive.