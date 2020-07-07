The New Patriotic Party (NPP), United States of America (USA) branch, has donated One hundred thousand Cedis (GH¢100,000) to support the fight against the spread of COVID-19 in Ghana.

Chairperson of the NPP USA branch, Obama Yaa Frimpong, who made the donation on behalf of her charter, at the Secretariat of the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, stated that though Ghanaians in the USA are also suffering the hardship brought by the pandemic, they deemed it necessary to support mother Ghana.

According to her, their interest was not partisan but to help fight the spread of coronavirus so that life returns to normal again.

She said, they came to Ghana to perform some national duties but got stuck as a result of the outbreak of the coronavirus, but they still communicated and got the GH¢100,000.00 from members to present to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund.

Fund Administrator to the COVID-19 National Trust Fund, Dr Collins Asare, who received the donation, thanked the NPP USA branch members for lending a helping hand to fight against the spread of COVID-19.

He noted that the donation will go a long way to support frontline health workers and also the vulnerable in society.