The National Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku, has urged the teeming supporters of the party and Ghanaians to jubilate after the swearing-in of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo but should not be oblivious of the ‘huge” task ahead.

Mr. Awuku said the task ahead would be working hard to regain the parliamentary seats lost in the December 7 elections so that the NPP can remain the Majority in Parliament.

The NPP National Executive Committee made these sentiments known in an interview with Onua TV.

“We should be happy about the majority in Parliament and the winning of the presidential slot but we should go back and work to regain the lost seats. We should be happy after the swearing-in of Nana Addo.”

Mr. Awuku said “we shall regain all our lost seats because going into the elections, we knew we were going to face a lot of challenges. Some, we were able to solve, some, there was nothing we could do but the good news is that we did not go home with Minority”.

Investigations

He urged the party faithful to be calm because the party is investigating what led to the loss of some seats in the elections.

“I can assure millions of NPP supporters we are launching investigations into why we lost.”

He said “we expected to have won with so many votes. We set a target for ourselves but we all know the year has been a challenge globally and Ghana was not an Island”.

Mr. Awuku explained that “we lost some and we gained some”.