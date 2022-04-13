The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has announced a new date for its Constituency Executives elections nationwide.

The election was initially scheduled for April 24, 2022, to April 28, 2022.

However, it has been moved to April 28, 2022, and May 2, 2022.

Mr Boadu explained the rescheduling follows the chaos that marred the Polling Station elections.

“The party’s Polling Station elections have been marred with violence in some parts of the country over disagreement on the album to be used.

“Some have even sought legal action to halt the elections in some areas,” a statement read.

The General Secretary, who confirmed this, however, said the other dates for the party’s internal elections remain unchanged.

“The National Executive Committee initially decided that the constituency elections would be held between 28th April and 2nd May but we have postponed it.

“However, all is on course. In fact, nominations will be opened and closed between the 19th and 20th of April and vetting of prospective aspirants will be done between 21st and 22nd of April. If there is any redress, it will also be held between 23rd and 24th of April,” it added.