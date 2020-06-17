An independent research conducted by an Accounting Education student from the Kumasi campus of the University of Education, Winneba (UEW) has put Dr Kwabena Sarfo-Kantanka ahead of other competitors.

The research, conducted by Eric Amponsah, sampled 364 out of 439 delegates, comprising constituency executives, coordinators and patrons across some 63 polling stations from the existing 78.

The research outcome suggests that of the total delegates sampled, Dr Sarfo-Kantanka had 196 people who had indicated their readiness to vote for him.

The figure puts him ahead of his colleagues as it represents a percentage of 53.84 with the incumbent Member of Parliament for the area, Hon William Kwasi Sabi, coming second with 138 votes per the survey result.

The MP’s 138 votes represent 37.92 percent of the sampled delegates.

The results put a third contestant, Paul Apraku Twum-Barimah in a distant third position with 30 votes, representing 8.24 percent of the delegates sampled for the research exercise.

The researcher who spoke to adomonline.com in a telephone interview said he was certain that should elections be held today, the results of the poll will not depart too much from the outcome of his findings.

The electoral areas selected by the researcher include Wamfie, Kyeremasu/Akontanim, Wamanafo/Anpenkro and Dormaaakwamu/Asuotiano where the researcher sampled 105, 75, 60 and 75 delegates respectively.

In addition were 28 constituency executives and 21 coordinators to make a sample size of 364.

Below is a tabulation of the outcome of the research: