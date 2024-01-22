The Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme, Kofi Ofosu Nkansah, a contender in the upcoming NPP parliamentary primaries in the Asante Akyem Central constituency has drawn key priority areas he would tackle for accelerated development if elected.

According to him, his major focus would be to ensure quality education, quality healthcare, economic empowerment, agricultural development, mining sector, peace, and unity in the Constituency.

Speaking to Adom News at his official campaign launch in Asante Akyem central constituency, Mr. Nkansah assured delegates that he would “leave no stone unturned” in meeting their socio-economic and development aspirations as well as the good people of the area.

The NPP aspirant also promised to promote the welfare of all the delegates and to work hand-in-hand with all the party structures at the constituency and polling station levels.

The race for the Asante Akyem Central parliamentary ticket of the New Patriotic Party is heating up as the incumbent Member of Parliament, Kwame Anyimadu Antwi is also seeking re-election.

They have both intensified their campaign to get the nod of delegates of the party in the constituency.

The other aspirant in the race is businessman, Nana Agyemang Amponsah.

The NPP will hold its primaries on January 27, 2024, to elect parliamentary candidates who will represent the party in the upcoming general elections in December.