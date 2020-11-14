Deputy National Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Queen, has expressed appreciation to all who helped in her recovery after her accident in August.

Jennifer was involved in a horrific accident a few months ago and was admitted to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital.

Speaking after her recovery on Neat FM, she recalled how health officials at the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, including Deputy Minister of Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye helped save her life and ‘gave her back her legs’.

