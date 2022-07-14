The Executive Director of the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), Sulemana Braimah, has urged the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to postpone its upcoming National Delegates’ Conference.

According to him, the postponement will reflect government’s concern for the difficulties currently facing Ghanaians.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, he noted that given the prevailing challenges with the economy which have resulted in labour agitations, it will be insensitive for the NPP to go ahead with its planned Conference.

“Given the dire crisis facing our dear country, I’m appealing to the ruling NPP to consider postponing its planned national congress for the election of national officers this week. That will be a gesture to show that as a ruling party, it knows and cares about the ongoing national crisis.

“The economy has been run aground. Multiple labour unions are on strike. Public basic schools have been closed across the country. Secondary schools are facing severe food shortage. We are not in normal times,” he wrote.

“This is time for national reflection, bi-partisan discussions and consensus building. This is not the time to be thinking and talking about winning the next election in 2024. As the ruling party, it will be quite insensitive to hold the national congress as planned”, Mr Braimah concluded.