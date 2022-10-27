The Majority Caucus in Parliament has acceded to President Akufo-Addo’s appeal to allow Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, and Minister of State at the Finance Ministry, Charles Adu Boahen, stay in office till after the IMF negotiation is done.

A press statement released by the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, said the Minister of Finance will stay “until the conclusion of the round of negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the presentation of the Budget Statement and Economic Policy in November, 2022 and the subsequent passage of the Appropriation Bill after which time the demand will be acted upon.”

This comes after some 80 New Patriotic Party MPs called for the immediate dismissal of the Finance Minister and the Minister of State at the Finance Ministry.

According to them, the continuous stay of Mr Ofori-Atta in office was delaying the IMF bailout the country is seeking due to the fact that the Minister has lost all credibility.

They had, thus, petitioned the President to either remove him or face a boycott in Parliament.

“If our request is not responded to positively, we will not be present for the budget hearing, neither will we participate in the debate,” Mr Andy Appiah-Kubi, spokesperson for the Majority caucus and MP for Asante-Akim North Constituency indicated.