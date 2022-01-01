The Member of Parliament for Subin constituency, Eugene Boakye Antwi has blamed the Majority Caucus’ lack of interest in parliamentary business on the contempt shown by their colleagues who are ministers of state.

According to him, some of the ministers have less regard for the non-ministers, a situation he believed could impede government business should it persist.

The former Deputy Minister who is incensed over the situation cautioned his colleague ministers against conducts which have the tendency of derailing government’s quest to get the economy back on track as parliament prepares to resume sittings later this month.

“Some of the Ministers must comport themselves they must understand that they come from a party and treat their colleagues in Parliament with utmost respect and dignity. At the end of the day, the President cannot appoint everybody as Minister.

“This must be told in their faces. Some colleagues are complaining. We must note that we are in this boat together. There must be a way of addressing it. I am sure that Presidency is doing its bit but members must sit up; individual ministers,” he said.

Mr Boakye Antwi also bemoaned the attendance of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) lawmakers in Parliament.

“I am a regular attendee of parliament and for the first two, three weeks you won’t count up to 20 MPs in the House. But the Minority side is always full. The Whips are always whipping them but people are just stubborn and indiscipline and that is going to affect the NPP in some way,” he emphasised.