The New Patriotic Party (NPP) marked its 30th anniversary with a thanksgiving service at the University for Professional Service, Accra on Sunday 31st July, 2022.

The event was held under the theme, “NPP@30: Our shared tradition, holding and working together a stable and prosperous nation.”

Information available on its website said: “The party was founded on 28th July, 1992, with the aim of bringing together like-minded citizens of the country so that they may strive for Freedom and Justice by the appreciation and protection of human rights and the rule of law through the practice of true democracy; to build in this country a free and democratic system of government under which all citizens will be able to contribute to the welfare, peace, and prosperity of the nation and keep its people free from dictatorship, and oppression.

“The party’s policy is to liberate the energies of the people for the growth of a property-owning democracy in Ghana with right to life, freedom and justice, as the principles to which the Government and laws of the land should be dedicated in order specifically, to enrich life, property and liberty of each and every citizen.”

In 1992, Ghana returned to democratic governance after many years of military rule. This followed the promulgation of the 1992 Constitution which formally ushered the country into the 4th Republic.

The 30th anniversary of the NPP was held two weeks after the party elected new national executives at its 2022 Annual Delegates’ Conference held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The new executives were elected by over 6,000 delegates on July 16 and have since been sworn into office.

They are:

1.Mr Stephen Ntim- National Chairman

2. Vice Chairman- Danquah Smith Buttey

3. Rita Asobayire- 2nd Vice Chairman

4. Alhaji Masawuud – 3rd Vice Chairman

5. Mr Justin Frimpong Koduah- General Secretary

6. Henry Nana Boakye- National Organiser

7. Kate Gyamfua-National Women Organiser

8. National Nasara Coordinator- Abdul Aziz Haruna Futah

9. National Youth Organiser-Salam Mohammed Mustafa

10. Treasurer – Dr Charles Dwamena