A former Director of Communications for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), has acknowledged that the party is currently unpopular.

According to Nana Akomea, this is due to the current economic difficulties experienced by the populace.

As a result, he says the party isn’t surprised by the EIU report predicting a win for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) over the NPP in the 2024 general elections.

Nana Akomea noted however, that the party has enough time to remedy the situation.

“The Economic Intelligence Unit’s report is interesting because everybody in this country, including the NPP, knows that at this time because of the current economic difficulties, if an election was held today, the NPP will not be the most popular party. We know it” he said in an interview on Citi TV.

“Fortunately for us, elections will not be held today. It will be held in two and half years’ time, and we believe that gives us more than enough time to remedy the situation and get back into the good books of the majority of the voters. So we don’t have any worry about any report that is telling us that we are not popular. We know it ourselves, ” Nana Akomea noted.

He said the party will thus put plans in place to address the challenges enumerated in order to get into the good books of the majority of the voting public.

London-based economic and political analyst, the Economist Intelligence Unit (EIU) in a five-year forecast for Ghana tipped the NDC to win the next general elections.

The EIU, however, expects the NDC to bring on board a new presidential candidate other than former President John Dramani Mahama.