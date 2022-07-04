A former Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Asante Akyem Central, George Frimpong has said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) is heading toward doom ahead of the 2024 general elections after the abysmal performance by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

According to him, the current economic situation in the country has decreased the party’s chances of breaking the ‘eight’ in the next elections.

Speaking on Adom TV, Mr. Frimpong expressed his discontent with the government as he noted the lack of development in the country as compared to his predecessors.

He also recounted how life after politics has been challenging after his poultry farm which was the source of his livelihood was closed down due to financial hardship.

Mr. Frimpong noted that the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) stood a better chance of winning the polls.