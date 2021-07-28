Today, July 28, 2021, marks the 29th anniversary of the launch of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), a day on which all Ghanaians who hold out the hope for a prosperous, stable and peaceful Ghana must rise up and salute.

The NPP has arisen out of the noble right of centre political tradition to which it has consistently kept faith, and which gave rise to the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC), United Party (UP), Progress Party (PP), and the Popular Front Party (PFP).

In all our history and current practices, we have been unshakeable in our beliefs in upholding the tenets of liberal democracy, peace, and prosperity for all of Ghana’s citizens.

Gallant

On this auspicious occasion, I salute all the gallant women and men through whose unstinting efforts, from our very beginning to now, have brought us to this day.

While we celebrate our many successes, we must also examine our present difficulties that encompass us with utmost scrutiny. Twenty-nine years in the political trenches, both internally and externally, will necessarily inflict their consequences.

They have frayed us at our edges and threatened to dull our sense of self and mission. This, we must jealously guard against.

Rededicate

I, therefore, on this occasion, call upon the entire membership, rank-and-file of the NPP and its teeming supporters to rededicate ourselves to our party and all that it stands for with faith and full confidence, and to commit ourselves to its renewal in a new direction.

The battles ahead of us are not for the faint-hearted nor can they be won by mere slogans. They call for hard work, zeal and untiring efforts exerted by all.

I am unshakeable in my belief in this, that we together are up to the task.