The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has urged Francis Addai Nimoh, and by extension, all New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential aspirants, to conduct a clean campaign devoid of insults.

According to the Asante Monarch, he knows Addai Nimoh to be respectful, so he is expecting him to maintain his positive trait.

Otumfuo, therefore, admonished Addai Nimoh and all other NPP presidential aspirants to concentrate and campaign about what they could do for their party in order to win the upcoming NPP elections.

“Don’t insult anyone during your campaign, I am urging you to state and campaign about what you can do to help the NPP to win the polls,” Otumfuo said when Addai Nimoh paid a courtesy call on him.

Addai Nimoh, who was accompanied by hordes of party supporters, was at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi on Wednesday to officially seek Otumfuo’s blessing.

Continuing, the Asantehene emphatically stated that all the aspirants vying for the NPP presidential position are his ‘grandchildren’, reminding them that God would crown one of them as the NPP flagbearer.

He also entreated the NPP delegates, who have the voting rights to elect the party’s next presidential candidate, to vote for someone who appeals to Ghanaians “and not someone who only appeals to the NPP family.”

Addai Nimoh, who contested for the NPP presidential position in 2014 and placed third, said he was confident that with Otumfuo’s blessings and wise counsel, definitely victory would come his way this time.

According to him, as a native of Sekyere in Ashanti Region, it was prudent that he sought the blessings of his overlord, the Asantehene, before he officially commence his political campaign.

Addressing journalists later on, Addai Nimoh said he was the right person to lead the NPP to realise its great ambition of breaking the eight-year cycle in government, urging the NPP delegates to vote for him.

“We want to go 12 and 16 years in political office, but we need a new face who is without blemish, who is not in this government and who is a unifier, in order to break the eight in 2024 and remain in government.

“I am the right person, who possesses all the above mentioned unique qualities, so I am passionately appealing to the NPP delegates to vote massively for me to lead our party to break the eight,” he stated.

Sounding very confident, Addai Nimoh, who is a former NPP MP for Asante Mampong in the Ashanti Region, indicated that he has the ability to re-energise the NPP in all the 275 constituencies in the country.

He reiterated his appeal to the NPP delegates to massively cast their ballots for him when the NPP goes to the polls, stressing that he is the suitable person to lead the country into affluence as President.