The Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako has endorsed a National Organiser hopeful of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

In his view, Henry Nana Boakye is the best bet for the National Organiser position ahead of the 2024 general elections.

Mr. Baako’s endorsement comes as a huge boost for Nana B who is already leading in polls conducted as the NPP elects its national officers.

National Annual Delegates’ Conference will be held on Friday, July 15 to Sunday, July 17, 2022 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Nana Boakye was on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday to share his vision to delegates.

He is confident of a landslide victory given his sacrifices for the NPP after the elections.

Editor-in-Chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako

Veteran journalist, Kweku Baako who was listening to the show, sent a text message to host, Philip Osei Bonsu in support of Nana B.

He wrote:

Nana B is the best bet for the National Organizer position… If I had a vote, it would have gone to him. Of course, I have no locus in the NPP. But I pray he wins the ballot! Good luck to him!

An elated Nana Boakye said Mr. Baako’s endorsement is a huge boost for his campaign.