The New Patriotic Party ( NPP) Constituency Organizer for Asante Akyem North, Prince Obeng Amoako says Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has never lost his strength.

According to him, the former Member of Parliament is still the preferred choice of people in the constituency.

Mr Obeng Amoako stated this when he was reacting to a comment made by Kwasi Kwarteng who is also contesting the primaries on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen that, Kwadwo Baah Agyemang’s strength is down.

“We know the grounds better; Hon Kwadwo Baah Agyemang has never lost his strength. He is the preferred choice among all. Don’t let anyone deceive you” he stated.

Mr Obeng added that, the kind of dedication and commitment Mr. Baah Agyemang has demonstrated to the party and constituency even speaks for him.

The governing party has scheduled its parliamentary primaries in the constituencies it has sitting MPs on January 27, 2024.

In Asante Akyem North Constituency, four persons are seeking to wrestle the position from the incumbent MP, Andy Appiah Kubi.