The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has directed all former regional and constituency executives to return party vehicles and all other assets in their possession.

The decision, according to the party, follows a National Steering Committee meeting on July 26, 2022.

The directive was communicated in a statement signed by the General Secretary, Justin Frimpong Kodua.

It said the directive comes on the back of complaints and concerns by new executives that their predecessors are still in possession of party property which has affected activities.

“The unavailability of these assets has rendered the newly elected executives handicapped in the performance of their duties. As has been the norm, executives are permitted to use the assets but cannot assume ownership of same upon leaving office,” portions of the statement read.

Such persons have, therefore, been given a one-week ultimatum to return all assets to the regional executives.

The National Treasurer has also been directed to supervise the retrieval of all assets from former regional executives.

Attached below is the full statement: