The youth wing of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has condemned in no uncertain terms the decision by the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to boycott the International Youth Day celebration under the auspices of the National Youth Authority.

It bemoaned how the NDC is playing cheap politics with a national event intended to empower the youth of Ghana.

The NDC has said it will not participate in the celebration due to the excruciating hardship the youth are experiencing under the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.

National Youth Organiser of the NDC, George Opare Addo, in a statement said President Nana Akufo-Addo has “mortgaged the future of the youth by borrowing to unprecedented levels that many generations yet unborn will have to pay.”

Such a bad father who leaves no inheritance for his children, he said, must not be celebrated.

But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Salam Mustapha said the NDC is demonstrating “bad faith”.

He could not fathom why the opposition party has allowed its quest for power to cloud their judgement, especially on national issues.

“I don’t see how international Youth Day celebration is subject of politics. NDC just wants an excuse not to come for the programme,” he stated.

This notwithstanding, he said the NPP graced the occasion due to its commitment to fight for the interest of the youth.

He said they are putting pressure on government to create more opportunities for the teeming unemployed youth in the in country.