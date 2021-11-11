New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman hopeful, Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Akumfi, says the party can only ‘break the 8’ and maintain power in 2024 if party supporters are united.

Prof. Ameyaw-Akumfi, who is the Board Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority, speaking with Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Burning Issues, said he has the experience to bring all members together for victory in 2024.

“Sometimes the party takes some decisions which go against the will of grassroots, it’s not helping. They should be given the chance to decide who the candidate should be,” he said.

” The party members are complaining and you don’t want to talk about it, it means you don’t care about the party. They are not getting their expectations, so they need someone to console and give them hope. If you get someone like me, you would not regret it,” he assured.