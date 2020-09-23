Former President John Mahama is being accused of public deceit following his decision to end his tour of the Bono region.

According to reports, his claim that the decision to cut short his tour was due to anomalies in the ongoing voter exhibition exercise is just a smokescreen.

New Patriotic Party (NPP) Bono region chairman, Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC, made these allegations on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday.

He indicated that Mr Mahama “run” to Accra after his durbar at Sunyani Odumasi recorded low turnout.

Abronye DC alleged that, after the event, the former President chided NDC’s Regional executives for not mobilising the grassroots for his tour.

“After visiting Sunyani Odumasi around 1 a.m., John Mahama was not encouraged about the turnout and for that matter, in a meeting held at Esubett with a session of his regional executives, he told them that to avoid any disgrace, he has to return to Accra and come back later after a better mobilisation has been done,” he said.

He added that Mr Mahama “was very furious with his regional executives after they failed to make proper preparations by busing people from Bono East, which is their stronghold, to the Bono region.”

Aside this meeting, the NPP Bono Region Chairman indicated that all the promises in the NDC manifesto for the people in the Bono region are already being done so continuing the tour would be an exercise in futility.

Abronye DC, however, commended Mr Mahama for being smart to avoid a similar humiliation that greeted his running mate, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang in the Western region.