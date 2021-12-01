People without accreditation will not get access to the Heroes Park in Kumasi, the venue of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Delegates Conference.

The all-important party programme would be taking place in the Ashanti regional capital, starting from December 18 to December 20, 2021, the NPP has officially announced.

Francis Adomako aka ‘Francois’, the Ashanti Regional NPP Organiser, has stated that security would be very tight and no intruder would be allowed inside the venue.

“People without accreditation would not be allowed to step foot inside the Heroes Park,” the NPP Organiser said in Kumasi, adding that “security will be tight.”

He said the party’s firm decision that no NPP member would be allowed to wear T-shirts of party people who are vying for party positions at the event venue, still holds.

According to him, the National Conference is a programme where the current state and future of the NPP would be discussed, so the event should be peaceful.

“We don’t want anybody to cause distraction at the event and that is why the party has decided to ban the wearing of T-shirts of aspirants for various party positions,” he said.

He explained that the party members are free to wear T-shirts of their favourites outside the event venue “but you cannot wear such T-shirts inside the programme venue.”

According to him, the event would be graced by selected NPP delegates from the 275 constituencies in the country, adding that the President and his Vice, would also be there.

He also said Ministers of State, MMDCEs, CEOs of state institutions and others, would grace the event, adding that the event would be used to highlight the government’s success story.