The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is going after the directors and shareholders of some 45 Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) over debts running into more than ₵400 million.
These are margins and other levies that have been collected by the OMCs since last year, but they have failed to pay the monies to the NPA.
A total of ¢68 million cedis out of the debt is coming from the Primary Distribution Margin Fund.
Joy Business is learning that these monies are paid by consumers at the pumps which are supposedly to be repaid to the regulator at the end of every operational month.
Proposed actions by NPA
The NPA has maintained that these companies have up until the end of September 2022 to settle these debts.
The authority warns that failure to settle these debts, will result in the publishing of names of the directors and shareholders of these companies in the national dailies.
It has also indicated that it will not hesitate to take the necessary legal against the directors of these firms as an additional action.
Meanwhile, Joy Business has gathered that licenses of some of the companies have been withdrawn and stopped from loading oil in the country.
They were given some timelines, but did not go by this initial plan.
List of Companies indebted to the NPA
1. APEX PETROLEUM GHANA LIMITED
2. AVOS OIL COMPANY LIMITED
3. BISVEL PETROLEUM SERVICES
4. BLACK ROCK ENERGY LIMITED
5. CAPSTONE OIL LIMITED
6. CHAMPION OIL COMPANY LIMITED
7. DEEP PETROLEUM LIMITED
8. DELIMAN & CO LIMITED
9. G& G OIL LIMITED
10. GLEE OIL LIMITED
11. GOLDEN PETROLEUM LIMITED
12. HAK OIL
13. HAVILAH OIL GHANA LIMITED
14. HOSSANA OIL COMPANY LIMITED
15. HUMANO ENERGY LIMITED
16. JAS PETROLEUM LIMITED
17. KARELA OIL AND GAS LIMITED
18. LIFE PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
19. LILLYGOLD ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED
20 MAIGA & HHM COMPANY LIMITED
21. MBA GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED
22. MM ENERGY LIMITED
23. NURU OIL COMPANY LIMITED
24. ORIENT ENERGY LIMITED
25. OVAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
26. P&0 ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED
27. PERFECT PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
28. PETA ENERGY LIMITED
29. PETRO AFRIQUE GHANA LIMITED
30. Q8 OIL (GH) COMPANY LIMITED
31. RICH OIL COMPANY LIMITED
32. RODO OIL LIMITED
33. ROYAL ROSES OIL COMPANY LIMITED
34, SAFETY PETROLEUM LIMITED
35. SANTOL ENERGY LIMITED
36. SAWIZ PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED
37. SEPHEM OIL COMPANY LIMITED
38. SKY PETROLEUM LIMITED
39. SPIRITS PETROLEUM LIMITED
40. TITAN PETROLEUM LIMITED
41. UNION OIL GHANA LIMITED
42. UNIQUE OIL COMPANY LIMITED
43. UNIVERSAL OIL COMPANY LIMITED
44. WARREN OIL COMPANY LIMITED
45. ZOE PETROLEUM LIMITED
Indebtedness to the State
Some of the OMCs are also said to be owing millions of cedis to the state in terms of taxes.
The Ghana Revenue Authority recently disclosed that it is prosecuting some OMC over delays in paying the debts.