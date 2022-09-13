The National Petroleum Authority (NPA) is going after the directors and shareholders of some 45 Oil Marketing Companies (OMC) over debts running into more than ₵400 million.

These are margins and other levies that have been collected by the OMCs since last year, but they have failed to pay the monies to the NPA.

A total of ¢68 million cedis out of the debt is coming from the Primary Distribution Margin Fund.

Joy Business is learning that these monies are paid by consumers at the pumps which are supposedly to be repaid to the regulator at the end of every operational month.

Proposed actions by NPA

The NPA has maintained that these companies have up until the end of September 2022 to settle these debts.

The authority warns that failure to settle these debts, will result in the publishing of names of the directors and shareholders of these companies in the national dailies.

It has also indicated that it will not hesitate to take the necessary legal against the directors of these firms as an additional action.

Meanwhile, Joy Business has gathered that licenses of some of the companies have been withdrawn and stopped from loading oil in the country.

They were given some timelines, but did not go by this initial plan.

List of Companies indebted to the NPA

1. APEX PETROLEUM GHANA LIMITED

2. AVOS OIL COMPANY LIMITED

3. BISVEL PETROLEUM SERVICES

4. BLACK ROCK ENERGY LIMITED

5. CAPSTONE OIL LIMITED

6. CHAMPION OIL COMPANY LIMITED

7. DEEP PETROLEUM LIMITED

8. DELIMAN & CO LIMITED

9. G& G OIL LIMITED

10. GLEE OIL LIMITED

11. GOLDEN PETROLEUM LIMITED

12. HAK OIL

13. HAVILAH OIL GHANA LIMITED

14. HOSSANA OIL COMPANY LIMITED

15. HUMANO ENERGY LIMITED

16. JAS PETROLEUM LIMITED

17. KARELA OIL AND GAS LIMITED

18. LIFE PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED

19. LILLYGOLD ENERGY RESOURCES LIMITED

20 MAIGA & HHM COMPANY LIMITED

21. MBA GLOBAL PETROLEUM LIMITED

22. MM ENERGY LIMITED

23. NURU OIL COMPANY LIMITED

24. ORIENT ENERGY LIMITED

25. OVAL ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

26. P&0 ENERGY COMPANY LIMITED

27. PERFECT PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED

28. PETA ENERGY LIMITED

29. PETRO AFRIQUE GHANA LIMITED

30. Q8 OIL (GH) COMPANY LIMITED

31. RICH OIL COMPANY LIMITED

32. RODO OIL LIMITED

33. ROYAL ROSES OIL COMPANY LIMITED

34, SAFETY PETROLEUM LIMITED

35. SANTOL ENERGY LIMITED

36. SAWIZ PETROLEUM COMPANY LIMITED

37. SEPHEM OIL COMPANY LIMITED

38. SKY PETROLEUM LIMITED

39. SPIRITS PETROLEUM LIMITED

40. TITAN PETROLEUM LIMITED

41. UNION OIL GHANA LIMITED

42. UNIQUE OIL COMPANY LIMITED

43. UNIVERSAL OIL COMPANY LIMITED

44. WARREN OIL COMPANY LIMITED

45. ZOE PETROLEUM LIMITED

Indebtedness to the State

Some of the OMCs are also said to be owing millions of cedis to the state in terms of taxes.

The Ghana Revenue Authority recently disclosed that it is prosecuting some OMC over delays in paying the debts.