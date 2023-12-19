Nottingham Forest have confirmed they have parted ways with manager Steve Cooper.

The decision comes following their 2-0 defeat at home to 10-man Tottenham Hotspur on Friday night, extending Forest’s run of only one win since the September international break.

Forest sit 17th in the Premier League table and only five points above the relegation zone, with the club confirming Cooper’s departure on Tuesday.

“Everyone at Nottingham Forest would like to thank Steve for his superb contribution to our football club. His achievement in guiding Forest back to the Premier League will undoubtedly remain an iconic moment in the Club’s history,” said owner Evangelos Marinakis.

“We thank Steve for his dedication and commitment during his time with us, as well as the incredible connection he forged with our supporters and the city of Nottingham.

“Steve will always remain a friend of the Club and will forever be welcome at The City Ground. We wish him well in his future endeavours.”

Former Wolves and Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo is set to take charge of Forest ahead of the visit of Bournemouth on Saturday.

Cooper was appointed Forest boss in September 2021, two months after he left his post at Swansea City. Despite finding the club bottom of the Championship, Cooper led them to promotion in his first season in charge, defeating Huddersfield Town in the play-off final.

Forest made a staggering 29 signings in the summer and winter windows for their first year back in the top flight, finishing 16th and four points clear of the drop zone.

They endured a quieter window in the summer of 2023, but results have not improved in their second successive Premier League season.