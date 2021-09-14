Operatives of the Katsina State Police Command have arrested a suspected notorious thief for allegedly stealing a car.

Hayatu Bashir is reported to have stolen the Hilux pick-up vehicle belonging to the Katsina State Government.

Spokesperson of the command, SP Gambo Isah, who disclosed this on Monday, September 13, said the vehicle was parked inside a mosque at GRA Mosque during last Friday’s Jumat service.

He said that the vehicle belonged to the Katsina State Standing Committee on Improvement of Farmers/Herders Relationship in Katsina State.

It was gathered that after stealing the vehicle at GRA in the state capital, he drove it to Malumfashi town in Malumfashi Local Government Area of the state.

He was allegedly about to cut the vehicle into pieces in order to sell it as parts when a police team swooped on him and arrested him.