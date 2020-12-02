Yesterday, 1st December 2020, Adom TV aired a video allegedly of the President receiving a bribe of US$40,000.00 which was shown during airtime bought by the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

It has now come to the attention of Management of Adom TV that the contents of the video as aired does not represent the full story as it understands, which was in fact, a video of the then candidate Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in October 2016 receiving a donation of GH₵40,000.00 for his campaign. Adom TV unreservedly apologises for any harm or embarrassment the video may have caused the President and admits that the publication was in error.

Management wishes to state that the said video has been taken down from all of its social media channels and that steps have been taken to avoid future occurrences.

Signed:

Management of Adom TV