The Northern Region has recorded 218 fire outbreaks in the first half of the year 2022 with an estimated cost of damage to property worth GH¢2,908.991.

This, according to reports, was a slight increase over the figure recorded during the same period in 2021, which stood at 217 in 2021.

Speaking to Adom News, the Northern Regional spokesperson of the Ghana National Fire Service, ADOII Baba Hudu said most of the outbreaks were caused by electrical faults which stemmed from circuit overload, electrical installation and others.

“When you look at the incidents or the fires that were recorded over the period, most of the causes of these fires were electrical faults,” he noted.

“However, he noted that the figure this year seems encouraging and has motivated the personnel to help reduce disasters in the region and the country as a whole,” he added.

“When you look at the last year 2021, the region recorded 217 incidents and out of these incidents, comparing it to 2022, we recorded 218 incidents that are an increase of only one, which is a minimal or marginal increase of just 0.14 percent and this what gives us that motivation to let the general public be aware that we are making a progress but we still need to do more”, he said.

“The fires are preventable, the accidents are preventable if only we take our safety protocols into consideration.