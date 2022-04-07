The Northern Region has recorded 165 fire outbreaks in the first quarter of 2022 as Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) urges citizens to take fire education seriously to prevent fire disasters.

The fire outbreaks in the region this year have destroyed a lot of properties including houses, leaving many victims homeless.

Speaking to Adom News, the Northern Regional Spokesperson for the Ghana National Fire Service, ADOII Baba Hudu said, the figure for this year’s first quarter fire outbreaks in the region was alarming, compared to the same period last year.

According to the spokesperson, 137 fire outbreaks were recorded in the region last year and this year it increased to 165 within the same period.

He said, the month of January recorded higher incidents in the quarter.

Mr Hudu said, some causes of this year’s fire are negligence and electrical faults from the public and the Volta River Authority (VRA) but public education by the GNFS Regional Command has helped reduce the occurrence.

ADOII Baba Hudu, therefore, appealed to the general public to prevent fire disasters from occurring to save property from distraction.