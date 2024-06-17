Noovo, an innovative technology startup, is proud to announce the successful promotion of its groundbreaking Satellite OTT solution at the recent Gitex Arica 2024 (https://GITEXAfrica.com/) event in Marrakech. This revolutionary technology is designed to bridge the digital divide by providing universal access to digital content, significantly impacting education, long-term learning, and upskilling for underserved communities in Africa.

Empowering Education and Upskilling Through Technology

Noovo’s Satellite OTT technology enables the delivery of digital content to any location at the lowest cost, utilizing broadcast and multicast technology. This content can be streamed locally without relying on the internet, eliminating data costs for end users. This innovation is set to transform access to education, training, information and entertainment, particularly in regions where connectivity and affordability have been significant barriers.

Social Impact on Underserved Communities

Noovo’s Satellite OTT technology is poised to make a profound social impact by:

Revolutionizing Education: Governments and educational institutions can now deliver eLearning to all schools in one single click, independent of internet access. This ensures that students in remote and underserved areas have access to quality educational resources, helping bridge the educational gap.

Supporting Long-term Learning and Upskilling: By providing access to a wealth of digital content, including educational videos and training materials, Noovo empowers individuals to engage in lifelong learning and upskilling. This is crucial for personal and professional development, particularly in regions with limited access to such resources.

Fostering Digital Inclusion: Noovo’s technology ensures that all individuals, regardless of their location or socio-economic status, can benefit from the digital revolution. This inclusivity promotes social equity and economic empowerment, driving sustainable development in underserved communities.

Gitex Africa 2024: A Platform for Awareness and Connection

The Gitex Africa 2024 event provided Noovo with a unique platform to connect with key industry players, government representatives, and NGOs. These connections are essential for scaling our technology and deploying our services across Africa. By collaborating with strategic partners, we aim to expand our reach and amplify the social impact of our solutions. Gitex has been instrumental in raising awareness about the potential of Satellite OTT technology among governments and NGOs, highlighting its importance in addressing the digital divide.

Quotes:

“We are thrilled by the positive reception of our Satellite OTT technology at Gitex Africa 2024. Our mission is to bridge the digital divide and ensure that everyone, especially those in underserved communities, has access to quality education and training. This technology is not just about connectivity; it’s about empowerment and creating opportunities for a better future,” said Jean-Christian Martin-Garrin, CEO at Noovo.

About Noovo:

Noovo is a pioneering technology startup dedicated to bridging the digital divide by providing universal access to digital content. Our innovative Satellite OTT solutions leverage broadcast and multicast technology to deliver high-quality content to remote and underserved areas, promoting digital inclusion and social equity.