Nominations for the 5th edition of the Ghana Outstanding Women Awards (GOWA) has officially opened.

The awards celebrate outstanding women devoted to the welfare of humanity and the development of society and has positively impacted the country and beyond.

This year’s edition has tentatively been fixed for September 3, 2022, at the Tang Palace Hotel in Accra.

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, organizers of the awards said the significant role women play in nation-building cannot be overlooked, hence the award was instituted to recognise and reward their efforts.

Entries can be sent via GOWA official website www.askofproductions.com.

GOWA over the past four years has credibly celebrate over thousands of women in Ghana and beyond.

Women Philanthropist, humanitarians, charity oriented organisational leaders.

Women empowering women in their field of endeavours and women contributing their quota to the SDG advocacy.

WHO IS YOUR OUTSTANDING WOMAN THIS YEAR?

Visit www.gowa.askofproductions.com to nominate now.

*Woman in health

*Woman in education

*Woman in innovation and invention

*Woman in sports

*Woman TV personality

*Woman in music

*Woman fashion designer

And many others.