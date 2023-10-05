The Director of Electoral Services of the Electoral Commission, Dr. Serebour Quaicoe has indicated that no political party complained about the just-ended limited voter registration exercise when they met at the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) meeting on Wednesday.

This comes after political parties and civil society groups criticized the EC for holding the registration exercise at its district offices claiming it would disenfranchise eligible voters.

Some political parties went as far as suing the EC over its decision.

According to Dr Quaicoe, at the IPAC meeting on Wednesday, all the parties present admitted to a good job done.

“None of them complained; not a single one complained that we have disenfranchised anyone.”

“Today, we made reference to those who are in court and they agreed that we have done a good job. Now they are concerned about the adjudication process,” he told JoyNews’ Evans Mensah.

According to Dr Quaicoe, EC has exceeded its target in the limited voter registration exercise by registering more than 900,000 people as against a target of 700,000 eligible voters.

He noted that the figures recorded do not support the claim that some persons had been disenfranchised.

It is unclear yet if the NDC was present at the meeting since the party has boycotted IPAC sittings for some time now.