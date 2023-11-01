Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag is confident his team are moving in the right direction, despite Sunday’s humiliating home defeat by Manchester City.

They face Newcastle in round four of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday – a repeat of last season’s EFL Cup final, which the Red Devils won 2-0.

The game comes three days after the sobering 3-0 home loss to City.

“There is no point in feeling sorry for ourselves,” said Ten Hag.

“I continue to believe in these players.”

Sunday’s loss against neighbours City was their fifth Premier League defeat of the season and their seventh in all competitions – and brought fresh questions about Ten Hag’s management credentials.

While some at United feel their long injury list and current ownership uncertainty are not helping Ten Hag at present, the club have opted to remain silent, believing only positive results can turn the negativity around.

The Dutchman is sure they will come.

Ten Hag said: “At Manchester United, every game involves high stakes. Every single day, there is pressure on everybody involved with this club, but those demands and standards are a challenge which we must always meet head-on.

“While this has not been the start to the season that we had all hoped for, I am certain that we have the talent and attitude as a collective to move in the right direction.

“I believe that it is only a matter of time before we are showing our true selves. It will come, I am certain.”

United have not lost eight games before the end of November since the 2001-02 campaign. They have not lost eight matches out of their first 15 since 1972-73, which was part of the run that saw Frank O’Farrell get sacked.

Newcastle not on revenge mission – team news

Eddie Howe has lost eight of his 14 meetings with Manchester United

Newcastle last lifted a domestic trophy in 1955 but Eddie Howe almost ended that drought last season when guiding the club to the final of the Carabao Cup, which they lost 2-0 against Manchester United at Wembley.

With the two clubs set to renew their rivalry on Wednesday, Howe played down suggestions that revenge is the overriding motivation.

Howe said: “That’s not our emotion as I sit here now. Our emotion is just to try to prepare and win the game. One win and we’re into the quarter-final of the competition. We loved our run in it last year.

“This is a one-off game and I’m sure both teams will be motivated to try and win.”

Injuries still remain a concern for the Red Devils with Tyrell Malacia, Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw and Amad Diallo sidelined.

Casemiro, who has missed the last three games because of a combination of suspension and injury, is unlikely to feature, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka is also unavailable, despite returning to training after six weeks out.

Newcastle’s treatment room is also starting to become a little crowded with Alexander Isak (groin), Sven Botman (knee) and Jacob Murphy (shoulder) set to miss out.

Harvey Barnes and Elliott Anderson are long-term absentees, while midfielder Sandro Tonali is serving a 10-month ban for breaching betting rules.