The Deputy Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC) in charge of Corporate Services, has warned prospective voters to obtain a Ghana card since that will be a requirement for voting in the 2024 election.

Speaking in an interview on The Pulse on Wednesday, Dr. Bossman Asare said without a Ghana card, one will not be registered to vote.

This, he said is because the Ghana card has made an impact in our society with almost 17 million Ghanaians registered for it.

“Commission in collaboration with our partners took the decision that now let us have the Ghana card as the main requirement.

“So what this means is that as soon as you acquire your Ghana card with a continuous registration, you just go to our district office where you are located then you go and register and your name will be put on the roll of voters,” he said.

For this reason, he used the opportunity to encourage citizens between the ages of 15 to 18 to register for their Ghana card “so that as soon as you turn 18 then you present it to the registration officer then instantly you are going to be registered.”