Actor and political fanatic has applauded his genes as he flaunts his lookalike daughter.

To mark his daughter’s birthday, Prince posted on his Instagram some photos of his second child he calls by pet name Queen B.

In one of the four photos he posted, he could be seen stealing a kiss from his Queen B.

Prince David Osei’s daughter Source: Instagram

He captioned the photos “No DNA required 😉❤️🎂 Happy birthday Queen B, Daddy loves U.”

He prayed for Elohim’s 24/7 protection on his child.

Prince David Osei’s daughter Source: Instagram

Queen is one of Prince David’s three children. She has an elder brother and an adorable sister.