The National Media Commission (NMC) has appointed new governing boards for public corporations, managing the four state-owned media.

They are the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Ghana News Agency (GNA), New Times Corporation and Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.

Prof Olivia Frimpong Kwapong is the new board chairperson of Graphic Communications Group Limited.

She is an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Adult Education and Human Resource Studies at the University of Ghana.

She also acts as the Dean of the School of Continuing and Distance Education.

The appointment is in accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449).

A statement dated March 2, 2022, signed and issued by the Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong, said the appointment was in consultation with the President.

Members of the new governing boards are:

Graphic Communications Group Limited

Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong – Chair Mrs. Ivy Austin Dr. Valentin Kwasi Mensah Mr. Ebenezer Asante Sefa Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur Mr. Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey Yaw D. Oppong Esq. Mr. Ato Afful (MD)

Ghana News Agency

Mr. Ransford Tetteh Mrs. Ivy Hoetu Mr. Daniel Addai Dr. N. A. Ibrahim Lartey Mr. Peter Claver Nibepwo Sangber-Dery Dr. Charles Kwening Ms. Juliet Amoah Mr. Kofi Owusu (GM)

New Times Corporation

Dr. Kwaku Rockson Prof. Kofi Quashigah Mrs. Victoria Natsu Mr. Donald Gwira Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa Mr. Kofi Marrah Mr. Samuel Akwasi S. Sarfo Ms. Doris Adabasu Kuwornu Mr. Adu Owusu (MD)

Ghana Broadcasting Corporation