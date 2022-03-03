The National Media Commission (NMC) has appointed new governing boards for public corporations, managing the four state-owned media.
They are the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL), Ghana News Agency (GNA), New Times Corporation and Ghana Broadcasting Corporation.
Prof Olivia Frimpong Kwapong is the new board chairperson of Graphic Communications Group Limited.
She is an Associate Professor and Head of the Department of Adult Education and Human Resource Studies at the University of Ghana.
She also acts as the Dean of the School of Continuing and Distance Education.
The appointment is in accordance with article 168 of the Constitution and section 2(1)(e) of the National Media Commission Act, 1993 (Act 449).
A statement dated March 2, 2022, signed and issued by the Executive Secretary of the NMC, George Sarpong, said the appointment was in consultation with the President.
Members of the new governing boards are:
Graphic Communications Group Limited
- Prof. Olivia Frimpong Kwapong – Chair
- Mrs. Ivy Austin
- Dr. Valentin Kwasi Mensah
- Mr. Ebenezer Asante Sefa
- Dr. Ama Boafo-Arthur
- Mr. Ishaq Kyei-Brobbey
- Yaw D. Oppong Esq.
- Mr. Ato Afful (MD)
Ghana News Agency
- Mr. Ransford Tetteh
- Mrs. Ivy Hoetu
- Mr. Daniel Addai
- Dr. N. A. Ibrahim Lartey
- Mr. Peter Claver Nibepwo Sangber-Dery
- Dr. Charles Kwening
- Ms. Juliet Amoah
- Mr. Kofi Owusu (GM)
New Times Corporation
- Dr. Kwaku Rockson
- Prof. Kofi Quashigah
- Mrs. Victoria Natsu
- Mr. Donald Gwira
- Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa
- Mr. Kofi Marrah
- Mr. Samuel Akwasi S. Sarfo
- Ms. Doris Adabasu Kuwornu
- Mr. Adu Owusu (MD)
Ghana Broadcasting Corporation
- Prof. Samuel Debrah
- Mrs. Efuah Ghartey
- Dr. Kwame Nyamekye
- Mrs. Ama Serwah Nerquay
- Mr. Peter Yarquah
- Mr. Thomas Bronii
- Mr. Adjei Afriyie Nketia
- Mr. Samuel Kojo Intsiaba
- Dr. Tannoh Debrah
- Prof. Amin Alhassan (D-G)