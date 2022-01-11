The National Labour Commission (NLC) has invited the University Teachers Association of Ghana (UTAG) and the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission (FWSC) for a meeting over the former’s ongoing strike.

The meeting has been scheduled for 2:30 pm on Wednesday, January 12, 2022.

This was contained in a letter addressed to UTAG and FWSC as well as key stakeholders in the impasse.

The invitation follows UTAG’s claim that the FWSC has delayed the release of the 2019 report of the Labour Market Survey (LMS).

According to the Commission, “UTAG should have complied with section 159 of Act 651 where the Commission would be served the required notice to enable it to intervene immediately.”

UTAG on Monday January 10, 2022 embarked on an indefinite strike action over the government’s failure to address the worsening conditions of service of lecturers.

The Association, therefore, directed its members to cease all teaching and learning activities until further notice.

To settle this, NLC in a statement said the meeting is for a “hearing of the issues in dispute.”

Read the full statement below: