NLA partners Kotoko with GH¢ 1,000,000 sponsorship deal, ‘Atena’ game

The Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) Samuel Awuku and other Management members of the Authority, together with Management of Kumasi Asante Kotoko have launched a partnership deal.

The deal was launched on Monday, November 22, 2021, at Kumasi, the home of Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The deal follows a partnership proposal submitted by the Nana Yaw Amponsah-led Kotoko Management to the NLA shortly after its new MD, Mr Awuku was appointed.

“After the appointment of my boss as Director-General NLA, Nana Yaw Amponsah and his Management were the first to present a working proposal to the new Director-General.

“After our initial assessment, we thought that a major partnership with Kotoko makes economic sense so Mr Awuku proceeded to the board to get approval for the deal,” Mr Goodfellow Dei Ofei recounted at the launch.

Speaking later at the ceremony held at the Golden Tulip Hotel to unveil the GH¢ 1 million sponsorship and the launch of the atena game, Mr Awuku said “I am happy that the NLA as it approaches its 60th Anniversary next year has partnered a club with the pedigree of Kumasi Asante Kotoko to introduce another innovation in the lottery and football circles as we seek to enter the digital space to reward the supporters and well-meaning Ghanaians.

“I thank the Life Patron of the club, Asantehene Otumfuor Osei Tutu II, Board and Management of the club for this wonderful partnership and I urge the fans of the club to patronize the ‘Atena Game’ to rake in some revenue for the club”.

Nanayaw Amponsah, CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, in his remarks, thanked the Director-General and Management of the NLA for the partnership and asked the fans of the club to become ambassadors of the NLA and also patronize the products of the Authority so the management of the NLA can see the benefits of the partnership.

Unveiling of Atena

The NLA also used the occasion to unveil their new game called the Atena.

Explaining the mechanics of the Atena Game, Mr Bernard Buamah, the Head of Marketing and Caritas Platform of the National Lottery Authority said “we should all help bring back the love of Ghana football by supporting this novelty. One would have to predict 5 jersey numbers of the team to be drawn by dialling *780# to follow the prompts to enter the game.

An entry costs GH¢ 2.00 and there will be no limitations to the number of times one could play.

An interesting twist to the atena game is the opportunity offered the NLA’s traditional lotto players to play the game at GH¢ 1.00 by entering the serial numbers on their lotto coupons before playing their selected Jersey numbers.

Prices to be won in this game include cash, electronic appliances, fuel coupons, replica jerseys, match tickets and grand prizes of salon cars as well as all expenses paid trips to Dubai.

Present at the launch was the Board Chairman of the National Buffer Stock Company, Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, Director of Legal of the NLA, Madam Afumuah Bruce, Director of Sales and Marketing, Opoku Boakye, Head of Sales Mr Fred Anaafi, Akua Pokuaa Kwarteng – Head of Legal Domestic, Thomas Sevordzi – Finance Manager; David Obeng Nyarko, Comms and Brands Manager; George Kennedy, Kotoko Legends International; Abdul Razak (Golden boy); Nana Kwame Dankwah, NCC Vice National Chairman; and Akwasi Appiah.

Also present are Kotoko legends, Asare Boateng, Daniel Amo- Kotoko, Papa Arko, B Marley and Opoku Nti.

The rest were Wofa Adu, NCC; Hon. Joseph Kotor, National Dean of Assembly Members Ghana and Dr Gyimah of Jimatech fame.