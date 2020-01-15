Management of the Nkwanta South Senior High School has appealed to parents to allow their wards return to school after the Christmas holidays.

The appeal comes after students have refused to show up after a re-opening date of January 5 issued by the Ghana Education Service.

“As you can see, teachers are here but most students have still not reported,” assistant Headmaster, Joseph Mahama, Iddrisu told Adom News’ Obrempongba Kwame Owusu.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) announced that all Senior High Schools (SHS) especially final year students across the country, were to resume academic activities on January 5, 2020.

In a release signed by Cassandra Twum Ampofo, Head of the Service’s PR Unit, she explained that this is to “enable the final year students to have ample time to prepare for the 2020 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).”

She added “Form 1 and Green Track, as well as Form 1 Gold Track students will also re-open on January 5 to complete their first semester.”

Students of the Nkwanta SHS, however, have not heeded to the statement as most of them have still not reported to the school.

Assistant Headmaster Joseph Mahama Iddrisu associated the absenteeism to “students assuming that school resumes as it did last year.”

According to the assistant head, “Last year, school resumed on 1st March, so I’m sure they think it’s the same this year.”

“Before school closed, we [management of the school] informed students of the reopening date, 5th January, because we already had received the academic calendar,” he added.

Mr. Iddrisu admitted that absenteeism has negatively impacted academic work as teachers are waiting for the students to return to continue with academic work.

Although the few who have reported are being attended to, the assistant headmaster deems it fit that all students report to facilitate academic work.