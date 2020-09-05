Biblica, the International Bible Society will on September 11, 2020, launch Nkwa Asɛm, a new translation of the Bible in contemporary Asante Twi language in Kumasi.

“This is the full Bible version of the Nkwa Asɛm New Testament that was released in 1996. We are delighted that finally this project has been completed after these many years. This makes it the fifth Bible released by the organization in 2020, in West Africa alone, after Akuapem, Yoruba, Hausa, and Ibibio”, a statement issued Friday by Mr. Thomas Amoah, West Africa Regional Director of Biblica.

Biblica’s list of completed Bibles currently stands at 64 full Bibles and 16 New Testaments.

The statement said the Nkwa Asɛm, Asante Twi translation started as a second Asante Twi Bible in Ghana, following the Twerɛ Kronkron, published by the Bible Society of Ghana.

“The purpose of the project was to give Asante speakers an alternate Bible that is easy to read, easy to understand, accurate, and in contemporary Asante Twi. The philosophy of the translation and the source text were based on the New Living Translation, the New International Version (NIV) and the Biblia Hebraica/UBS Greek New Testament.”



Biblica is a Bible Society inspired by radical generosity and for more than 200 years, Biblica has helped people, beyond the reach of God’s word, discover the love of Jesus Christ through providing the Bible in contemporary translations and formats.