Radio and TV sports presenter, Alex Kobina Stonne popularly known in the media space as Kobby Stonne will be in the United States of America.

In collaboration with Go Ghana LLC and KMK Group, a Sports and Business tourism consultancy based in the United States, the Multimedia journalist will go on a media tour at the biggest media houses in the USA.

He will visit CNN, Fox News Channel and Voice of America. He will also have the opportunity to meet some of the sports stakeholders at the Dallas Sports Commission and learn about their preparations towards 2026 World Cup to be staged in USA, Canada and Mexico.

There will also be an after party dinner at the Wharf.

Kobby Stonne, the host of Ghana’s biggest sports betting show, ‘Agoronie Agoronie’ on Adom FM will also be at DMV, Atlanta, Ohio, Texas, Colorado, Miami and California.

Ghanaian sportsmen and women based in the United States of America will have the opportunity to be placed on the global sports map with an interview session with the versatile sports journalist.

Sportsmen and women who wish to be interviewed can call or WhatsApp the number +1 432-244-4046 by 15th February 2024.