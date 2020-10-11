Vice President Yemi Osinbajo’s daughter, Kiki has joined the #EndSARS protest aimed at stopping police brutality and scrapping the controversial police unit.

The development was triggered after a viral video of a man allegedly being killed by the force’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) went viral on social media.

SARS is a branch of the Nigerian police under the Criminal Investigating Department (CID) instituted to stem crime.

But the citizens say the wing, which was established to fight armed robbery, kidnapping and communal clashes, has overstepped its boundaries and is now abusing its powers.

Sharing a photo of the #EndSARS campaign, Kiki wrote;

POLICE BRUTALITY MUST END NOW.. #endpolicebrutality #endsars