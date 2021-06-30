Normalcy is gradually returning after the Nigerian security forces reportedly shot dead one student and wounded two others in Kaduna state during street protests against tuition fee increment.

Hundreds of students of the College of Education Gidan-Waya in Kafanchan came out on Monday to demand the reversal of an about 200% increase in fees at tertiary institutions recently announced by the Kaduna state government.

The protesting students say many of their parents cannot afford the school fees due to economic hardship.

Police spokesperson in Kaduna state Muhammad Jalige confirmed the casualties but alleged that the protesters were “unruly” and “riotous”.

The police also alleged that the students blocked a major highway on which a military convoy was travelling – resulting in a scuffle in which an army commander, and another security personnel and three students were injured.

The statement added that one of the students was later confirmed dead in a hospital.

The authorities say investigations are under way.

Although the police say they used “minimal force” some local media reports suggest that the security forces fired during the demonstrations.

Security forces in Nigeria have often been accused of human rights violations including extra-judicial killings, torture, as well as the use of excessive force against civilians.

In October last year, the country was rocked by unprecedented nationwide street protests against police brutality popularly known as the “endsars” protests.