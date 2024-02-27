Angela Deem, a US citizen known for her appearance on the reality TV show “90 Day Fiancé,” has issued a plea to the public following the mysterious disappearance of her husband, Micheal Ilesanmi, just two months after their arrival in the United States.

The couple gained widespread attention during their time on the show, particularly due to Angela’s refusal to comply with traditional wedding vows that included an obligation to obey her husband.

Despite their tumultuous relationship, Angela and Micheal finally made progress and relocated to the United States together. However, their newfound stability was short-lived when Micheal inexplicably vanished.

Angela Deem and her Nigerian husband, Micheal Ilesanmi.

Angela, deeply concerned for her husband’s safety, has enlisted the help of law enforcement and relevant authorities in the search for Micheal. Despite their efforts, there has been no trace of him, leaving Angela desperate for any information that could lead to his whereabouts.

In a heartfelt plea during a Facebook live video, Angela implored the public to come forward with any information that could assist in locating her missing husband.

The sudden disappearance has left Angela and their community bewildered, prompting an urgent appeal for assistance in finding Micheal Ilesanmi.