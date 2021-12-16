Nigerian lawmakers reject gender equality bill

Lawmakers in Nigeria have rejected a bill seeking to empower women and promote gender equality.

Senator Biodun Olujimi from the south-western Ekiti State was forced to withdraw the draft law after her male colleagues objected citing “socio-cultural and Islamic concerns”.

She told the BBC that it was “disheartening” that women had to contend with many issues in the law-making process.

Senator Biodun Olujimi

“Naturally, everyone is afraid of giving power to women – for cultural reasons,” she told the BBC’s News Day programme.

“That’s what we are grappling with and we believe that without a legislation that would make it work for us, it would be tough,” added.

Senator Biodun Olujimi said she will not relent in the fight for equal opportunities for women.